'Pitch Perfect 3' Release Date, Cast News: Movie Enlists Singer-Actor John Lithgow, Rapper Trinidad James

As filming of the a cappella-themed movie "Pitch Perfect 3" starts to roll, reports have it that the production has recently added more stars to the film, including musician and "The Crown" actor John Lithgow and rapper Trinidad James.

John Lithgow, who plays Winston Churchill in the Netflix original series "The Crown," joins "Pitch Perfect 3" cast.

Lithgow recently won the "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series" award in the Screen Actors Guild Awards held last month for his role as Winston Churchill in the Netflix historical drama series "The Crown."

Radio Times notes that not many people know it, but Lithgow is a "bona fide singing star." His musical career stretches to a wider experience in theater and Broadway plays since 1973. His latest return to Broadway was in 2014 where he took the role of Tobias in the revival of Edward Albee's "A Delicate Balance."

Since Lithgow's role as Winston Churchill will, understandably, not permit him to sing much on screen, it looks like younger viewers will get to finally hear his voice now that he has joined "Pitch Perfect 3."

On the other hand, fans of the "Pitch Perfect" franchise will also get to watch and hear rapper Trinidad James weaving some good rhymes when he plays one of the members from an opposing a cappella group.

Meanwhile, the production team is keeping Lithgow's role description a secret for now.

'Pitch Perfect 3' will premiere on Dec. 22, 2017.

Fan favorites Anna Kendrick, who plays group leader Beca, and Rebel Wilson, who plays the funny and talented member "Fat Amy," are returning for the third film. They will be joined by other familiar Barden Bellas including their recent recruit Emily (Hailee Steinfeld), and recurring members Chloe (Brittany Snow), Aubrey (Anna Camp), Stacie (Alexis Knapp), Lilly (Hana Mae Lee), Cynthia-Rose (Ester Dean), Flo (Chrissie Fit), Jessica (Kelley Jakle) and Ashley (Shelley Regner).

Previously reported set photos also show that actors Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins will be back in the movie.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will be released by Universal Pictures and Gold Circle Films. The third movie installment will be directed by Trish Sie, who is known for her work on "Step Up: All In."

The a cappella-themed movie will premiere on Dec. 22.