Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Trade Rumors: Marc-André Fleury Still Leaving This Offseason No Matter What Happens in the Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins did the right thing by keeping veteran goaltender Marc-André Fleury for the rest of the season.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Miller)Marc-Andre Fleury with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014.

Starting goalie Matt Murray has been on the sidelines since he suffered a lower-body injury during warm-ups before the playoff opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but Fleury played really well in his absence. And now the defending Stanley Cup champions have taken a 3–1 lead over the Washington Capitals in the second round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs.

The Penguins couldn't have done it without Fleury. It's a good thing they didn't move him before the trade deadline because Tristan Jarry's just not ready for this.

Fleury has been spectacular so far and the club needs him to continue his brilliant play if they want to retain their crown. But NBC Sports' Jason Brough is here to remind fans that Fleury's fate is sealed this offseason no matter how well he plays in the postseason.

"But the reality remains — the Penguins can only protect one goalie in the expansion draft, and Matt Murray is the future in Pittsburgh," Brough said in his piece.

"In other words, Fleury is still likely to be traded this offseason, no matter how well he's playing right now. He only has two years left on his contract, with a cap hit of $5.75 million," he continued.

Yes, it's true. The Penguins will lose him no matter what this summer. If they don't trade him, the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to pick him in the expansion draft in June.

Brough has suggested some interesting trade partners for the Penguins this summer like the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars. The Winnipeg Jets may be a potential landing spot for Fleury as well.

Now, how sad would it be to see Fleury leave if the Penguins end up winning another Stanley Cup title this year?