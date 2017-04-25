Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Trade Rumors: Team Will Look Externally for Outfield Help

The Pittsburgh Pirates probably thought their outfield was all set when they started the season. However, the league threw them a curveball last week when star outfielder Starling Marte was suspended for 80 games after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Now, they have to look for his replacement with the season already underway.

(Photo: Reuters/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (6) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Apr. 12, 2016.

Since then, the Pirates have moved Andrew McCutchen back to his natural spot in center field while Gregory Polanco remained in left field. However, the club doesn't have a clear-cut starter in right field. Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna have started there after the suspension, but they struggled.

Top outfield prospect Austin Meadows may be an option, but Pirates general manager Neal Huntington recently told reporters that they are open to the idea of adding outfield help externally.

"If we felt there was something better internally at this point in time, we'd make that move," Huntington said, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "As we sit here today, this is the right 25 for us in our minds," he continued.

During the interview, Huntington also noted that they are not planning to promote Meadows right now, but several observers believe that he will eventually get his chance to play in the big leagues this season.

"MLB.com recently ranked Meadows as the seventh-best prospect in baseball. And, by all accounts, he's a budding star. One of the reasons the Pirates looked to trade McCutchen this past offseason was to open up playing time for Meadows," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa said in his reported. "I suspect we'll see him before long," he added.

Leonys Martin, Jeff Francoeur and Kirk Nieuwenhuis should be options if the Pirates are really considering adding an outfielder externally.

Angel Pagan might have been an option, but the veteran outfielder has decided to take the year off to spend some time with his family.