Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Steelers Meet Keenan Lewis

Cornerback Keenan Lewis had to sit out the entire 2016 season because of concerns about his hip injuries, but he's ready to make a comeback.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Keenan Lewis with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought Lewis in for a free agent visit during the final day of the draft. However, he left town without signing a deal with the club. The visit probably didn't go well because Bouchette mentioned that Lewis left "without any further interest in the Steelers signing him."

Well, it looks like Lewis is not going to end up rejoining the team that drafted him. The Steelers selected the cornerback in the third round of the 2009 draft and he played for them for four seasons before he joined the New Orleans Saints in 2013.

Lewis played fairly well for the Saints during his tenure with the club, but they released him last year after he missed most of the 2015 season due to hip injuries. The Steelers actually looked at him last summer, but they decided not to sign him because of the health concerns.

The Steelers just added Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen via the draft, so they don't really need to add more depth at the position right now. Unless they decide to move Sutton to safety, of course.

Defensive backs coach Carnell Lake has already clarified that the team viewed Sutton as a cornerback, not a safety, but he also admitted that the coaching staff has yet to decide the rookie's exact role on the team.

"We'll take a look. Cameron has probably been someone who has done both. We're looking to see what he can do when he gets here, to see if he can play inside or help us outside. The more versatile he is, the quicker he can get on the field. We'll just have to take a look and see where he best fits when he gets here," Lake said after they drafted Sutton, via Steelers Depot.