Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Rams Cornerback Trumaine Johnson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Johnmaxmena2) Trumaine Johnson with the Los Angeles Rams in 2013.

Looks like Trumaine Johnson's name is back on the rumor mill.

According to CBS Sports' National Football League (NFL) insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams. La Canfora did note that the Rams are unlikely to move him, but if the cornerback does become available, expect the Steelers to make a call to see if they can get him.

Earlier this summer, the Rams placed the franchise tag on Johnson for the second consecutive season, but they were still hoping to come to terms on a long-term contract extension. Unfortunately, they failed to reach an agreement prior to the deadline last month. Now the Rams will have to pay Johnson $16.7 million next season under the franchise tag. This will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Well, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers will really pursue a trade for Johnson because they will have to pay close to $17 million for his services. And don't forget, that's for only one season.

That's why a number of observers don't think he's a viable trade target for the Steelers.

"I will be floored if the Steelers traded for Johnson and his nearly $17 million tag. It just doesn't make sense. Besides, the Steelers don't even have the salary cap space to afford that charge as it stands right now. They would have to restructure someone and then work out a long-term deal with Johnson down the road," Steelers Depot's Dave Bryan said.

"You have to wonder just what, or who, would be involved in a trade which would involve a player with such a ridiculous salary for the 2017 season," Jeff Hartman wrote in his column for Behind the Steel Curtain.

The Steelers are looking to bolster their secondary this offseason, but they will have to weigh the pros and cons of adding Johnson.