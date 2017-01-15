Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream (TV Channel): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 Football Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play on Sunday in the final game of the NFL 2017 Playoffs Divisional Round. The winners of this Sunday Night Football game will progress to the Conference Championship and move one step closer to the season's Super Bowl climax.

The game has a scheduled start time of 8.20 p.m. ET and takes place from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game can be watched on TV on the NBC network or online through free live stream (details below).

This will be the 32nd match up between these two franchises, and up until now the Pittsburgh Steelers have had by far the rub of the green. Pittsburgh leads 21-10 in the all time series, and they will be hoping to improve further upon that record with a victory in today's game.

Even in Kansas, the Steelers come out on top more often than not, and hold a 10-7 record against the Chiefs there.

These two teams played one another just back in October and on that occasion the Steelers demolished the Chiefs 43-14 in Pittsburgh. However, since then the Chiefs secured the number 2 seeding in the Conference, and today's game is in Kansas, so they will feel the season's earlier defeat will have little influence on today's proceedings.

Pittsburgh come into today's game following a blowout victory against the Miami Dolphins in which Le'Veon Bell ran for two touchdowns and 167 yards. He is definitely someone the Chiefs must contain today, as he already ran all over them back in October when he recorded 144 yards on 18 carries against them.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has said about Bell ahead of the game, "He has a unique style about him -- that delay to get to the line of scrimmage. It's been effective for him. He's really the only one that does it, so it's unique. The obvious thing is you have to contain him and take care of your gaps."

The Steelers will be looking for a 10th straight victory in today's game, and they are one of the most in form teams in the NFL right now. Whether they can continue their streak for three more games remains to be seen, but they will have to be at their best to progress past the Chiefs today.

Ben Roethlisberger will be hugely influential for them today, and if he can be firing like he was against the Chiefs in October, when he threw five touchdown passes, then Kansas City will be in trouble.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be looking to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to cause the Steelers problems. The pair have combined to score seven touchdowns and recorded nearly 50 percent of the Chiefs' yards on offense through their past six games.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has said of Kelce ahead of today's game, "He is as dynamic as any tight end in football right now. He is a matchup issue -- too athletic for linebackers, too big and strong often times for secondary people. Hill's contributions have evolved since we played them. Now, he is very much a part of their routine offensive attack. He is an impactful guy and his speed and bursts are unique."

