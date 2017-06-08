Pixar's 'Coco' Release Date, Teaser and Cast: Get to Know the Voices Behind Disney's Next Big Animated Hit [VIDEO]

Pixar and Disney's next big animated hit movie, "Coco," will arrive in theaters on Nov. 22. The film, about a boy who finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead with his dog, will feature an all-Latino voice cast.

Lending his voice to the main character, who is a 12-year-old boy named Miguel Rivera, is child actor Anthony Gonzalez. Miguel on "Coco" loves music but this has been banned in his household for decades due to a curse.

The film will explore the child's secret passion as inspired by his music idol, the late Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). In his pursuit, Miguel enters the Land of the Dead by accident, where he discovers his links to his favorite singer.

Also featured in the film are the voices of "Jane the Virgin's" Jaime Camil as Miguel's father and Sofía Espinosa as the mom. Renée Victor plays Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother, who strictly enforces the music ban in their house.

Over at the Land of the Dead, Miguel encounters plenty of interesting characters aside from de la Cruz. Gael García Bernal is Hector the trickster. Edward James Olmos is Hector's friend, Chicharron.

Alanna Ubach is Mama Imelda, Miguel's ancestor. Alfonso Arau is Papa Julio, Miguel's great-grandfather. Gabriel Iglesias is the head clerk in the Department of Family Reunions in the Land of the Dead.

Lee Unkrich ("Toy Story 3") directed "Coco" along with Adrian Molina ("Monsters University"). "Our voice cast is incredibly talented, helping to shape our eclectic group of characters," Molina said in a press release. "Each actor has told us they find something relatable in this film, so they're finding it easy to capture the heart of this story—it's all about family," he said, adding the characters in the movie will be relatable to viewers.

Miguel also has a furry companion in Dante. Pixar released his short film back in March which also serves as a teaser to "Coco." Watch "Dante's Lunch" in the video below.