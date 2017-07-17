Pixel 2 Specs: What to Know About Google's Latest Flagship Phone

Google's latest flagship phone may not be arriving anytime soon but interest has been growing for the Pixel 2 owing much to the success of its predecessor. Here's what is known so far about the latest Android phone to hit the market soon.

Google The Google Pixel 2 and XL 2 will be released later this year. Pictured is their predecessor, the Google Pixel.

It was a surprising move for Google when they decided to discontinue their much affordable Nexus line of phones in favor of the more trendy and high-end Pixel. LG and Samsung have definitely led the Android market but it looks like Google is finally serious about the competition.

As for Google Pixel 2's design, not much is known yet. However, it has been rumored that the phone may have a waterproof design. Possibly, it may retain most of its predecessor's design but will come in a more refined state with a water-resistant feature added. Another rumor is that the Pixel 2 XL will also have a curved active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display courtesy of LG. This news comes after it was revealed that Google invested $900 million on the LG display.

The Pixel 2 is also rumored to have an enhanced camera. The criterion is that the Pixel 2 may have a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. However, the Google Pixel came with a 12.3-megapixel and 8-megapixel combo, which means that the Pixel 2 may be enhanced to surpass that.

The first Pixel came with the latest Snapdragon 821 processor and it is now being claimed that the Pixel 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 along with new high-quality silicone and retaining the 4 GB random-access memory (RAM) of its predecessor. Possibly, the Pixel 2 may also come with 64 GB of built-in storage.

It is expected that Google will be dumping the headphone jack for the Pixel 2 and will be focusing on stereo speakers instead. The Pixel 2 may start pricing at $699 while the Pixel 2 XL could be at $800, an additional $50 from the first Pixel. Since the Pixel 2 is a premium phone, it will not become more affordable anytime soon.

Lastly, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may retain their names when they are released later this year coinciding with the Pixel's October release last year.