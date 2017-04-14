Google Pixel 2 Release Date, Specs: Smartphone Might Sport OLED Curved Edge Display

The next series of Google Pixel smartphones might take on the curved edge display trend, and they are going to need a lot of organic light-emitting diode panels for that.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachThe Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

News from South Korea sparked the possibility of seeing the Google Pixel 2 with OLED display panels that have curved edges. According to ET News, Google is interested in investing an enormous amount of money in LG Display to make this happen.

Another South Korean news outlet, Yonhap News Agency, says industry sources claim the investment is planned in preparation for the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The reported business venture involves as much as 1 trillion Korean Won or about more than $879 million.

However, it was also noted that the figure can go higher as the business talks continue, especially when both companies start discussing the details and terms of their contract, such as supply conditions. LG Display has not yet accepted the offer but the South Korean supplier is reportedly considering the investment from Google very carefully. Both parties have yet to make announcements about the issue.

With the hundreds of millions' worth of investment, ET News claims that it would be suffice to fund LG Display's production of "sixth generation small and medium-sized flexible OLED." This was also considered as being a smart move for Google, especially if they are seriously thinking about releasing their next smartphones with flexible OLED screens to deliver curved edge displays.

The said screen design is quickly becoming the trend for most high and mid-range flagships for several smartphone manufacturers. However, there are only a few companies that have the ability to meet those demands.

For example, it is now known that Apple's iPhone 8 might also sport a curved edge screen, but to deliver that, the majority of their supplies were outsourced from Samsung Display. If Google invests in LG Display with that amount of money, it will secure an ample supply of flexible OLED display panels for their future smartphone plans such as the Pixel 2.

Reports called the possible business venture a "strategic relationship" between LG Display and Google, especially considering that unlike Apple, Google does not have specific requirements for the flexible OLED panels they need, so it will benefit both parties as LG Display was also planning to concentrate on making this kind of panel for a change.