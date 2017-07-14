Pizzagate Theory Being Linked to Chris Cornell's Death?

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Coroner rules the death of 'Chris Cornell' as suicide

Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell's death back in May came as a surprise for fans. Although it was ruled as an apparent suicide, some still doubt that the singer would kill himself without any warning. After two months, his death made headlines once again after Detroit News published a story linking his death to the controversial Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Last May, Cornell's lifeless body was found inside his hotel room after a show at the Fox Theatre. The police conducted an autopsy and claimed that he had committed suicide by hanging himself. Although the probe about his death has long been closed, a number of people are still unconvinced that it was suicide, citing the gaps in the timeline of his death and questionable forensic evidence as grounds to reopen the investigation.

Earlier this week, a Detroit News article cited several theories on what might have caused Cornell's death, one of which was the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. This theory claimed that the pizza parlor Comet Ping Pong, which is located in Washington D.C., was supposedly a front for a pedophile sex ring.

According to blogger Randy Cody, Cornell was on the verge of uncovering the truth when he died.

Cody mentioned the inconsistencies in the course of the investigation, including the uncorroborated Detroit police scanner audio that allegedly made mention of a head wound at the time of Cornell's death. According to him, Cornell had a head wound when he died, as shown in a YouTube video of his concert at Fox Theatre moments before his death. However, this wound was not reported in the autopsy.

Reached for comments on Cody's theory, Detroit police media relations director Michael Woody said, "We investigated all possible angles, and there were no signs this was anything but suicide." Washington police also said the Pizzagate theory was not true.