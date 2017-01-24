Planned Parenthood: Our Name Is 'Deceptive,' We Don't Help Pregnant Women

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pro-life organization Live Action released an investigative video on Tuesday exposing Planned Parenthood's misleading claim that it provides healthcare services to pregnant women.

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Cecile Richards speaks at an event to publicly endorse U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 10, 2016. (Photo: Screenshot of Live Action YouTube video) Planned Parenthood Claims to offer prenatal care. (Photo: Twitter/Cecile Richards) Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards uses Twitter to promote its services, including abortions, under the hashtag #WhatWomenNeed for Valentine's Day on February 10, 2014. Richards is the daughter of former Democratic governor of Texas Ann Richards, and once served as deputy chief of staff for House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. of

In its latest undercover video, Live Action called and went into 97 Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide to ask if they provide prenatal services to women who want to carry their unborn baby to term.

Ninety-two clinics responded by saying that Planned Parenthood doesn't have an OB/GYN on staff and only use their ultrasound equipment on women seeking an abortion to find out if the abortionist will need to perform a first, second or third trimester abortion.

When a Live Action investigator went to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Boise, Idaho, seeking prenatal care, a clinic worker admitted that the business' name is "deceptive," adding "if you are looking to terminate [your baby] we can do that."

Other Live Action investigators were told: "Planned Parenthood offers abortions, so they don't offer prenatal care." And, "No, see, we don't see pregnant women as a way of giving prenatal care, we see pregnant women, um, you know, if they are considering other options."

Another Planned Parenthood employee seen in the video even recommends that the investigator go to CareNet, a pro-life center down the street, for prenatal services.

In their investigation, Live Action reports that there were five clinics in the U.S. that said they provide prenatal services to pregnant women.

Lila Rose, president of Live Action, told The Christian Post that they were giving those five clinics the benefit of the doubt, but they know the services those clinics provide are minimal.

"We know from past experience that Planned Parenthood is untrustworthy and lies repeatedly to the public," Rose said about the business' repeated claim that it provides prenatal care to underserved women.

Last year, CP was told by a Planned Parenthood employee that the only service some clinics provide to pregnant women who don't want to have an abortion is to give them one packet of prenatal vitamins.

"Last week, Live Action released public records that show Planned Parenthood also failed to report child sex traffickers to local authorities as it had claimed," Rose added. "Planned Parenthood also lied about retraining thousands of its staff to identify and report sex traffickers. Instead, a former manager said the sessions were used to train staff how to identify undercover journalists."

In a 2014 undercover video filmed at a Planned Parenthood workshop in Michigan, an abortion provider is seen arguing against helping young victims of rape and sexual assault by asserting that because clinic workers are not state employees, they should not be required to report known cases of child abuse to authorities.

Planned Parenthood has also misled women about providing mammogram services.

During her sworn testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in Septemeber 2015, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards also admitted under oath that despite repeated claims that the business provides life-saving mammograms to women, "there aren't any Planned Parenthood clinics ... not any have mammogram machines at their facilities."

In 2013, Planned Parenthood received $677,287 from the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer screenings, but provided 0 mammograms or breast cancer screenings.

Following eight years of operating under an administration that was supportive of abortion providers, Planned Parenthood is now on the defensive after President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating the Mexico City Policy that bans government funding of international groups that provide or promote abortion.

The policy was first announced in 1984 by former President Ronald Reagan. Every president since Reagan had contintued the policy until Obama rescinded it in his first week in power.