A Planned Parenthood Worker Prays for Forgiveness

A grief-stricken Christian Planned Parenthood worker has revealed the reality behind her employer — it is as bad as pro-lifers say it is. Can God forgive her for working at the nation's largest abortion provider, she asked.

Last Friday, an anonymous Planned Parenthood employee called into Dr. Michael Brown's nationally syndicated conservative talk radio show "The Line of Fire" and expressed serious regret for the fact that she has been working for Planned Parenthood in an administrative position for over four months.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/planned-parenthood-worker-admits-its-a-baby-begs-for-gods-forgiveness-193708/