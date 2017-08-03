Playdek's Unfinished RPG 'Unsung Story' Picked Up by New Developer

Playdek "Unsung Story" gets a new developer

Two years after Playdek launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new tactical role-playing game "Unsong Story: Tale of the Guardians," the game developer announced that it has to hand the game to a new developer.

In a recent update posted on the crowdfunding website, Playdek revealed that it already gave the rights of the game to a new publisher and developer Little Orbit. "They believe strongly the game can be an amazing Tactics RPG, and they are excited to carry on and bring Matsuno's story to life. They will be bringing you project news from this point on to update everyone on their plans for the game," the update stated.

Reports claim that Playdek needs to halt the development of "Unsong Story: Tale of the Guardians" due to lack of adequate funds to complete the game.

But in its own update, Little Orbit CEO Matthew Scott revealed that they have to restart the project from scratch. This means they will have to abandon all the modifications that were implemented by the game's previous developer in order to focus on the original single-player game that was visualized by game designer Yasumi Matsuno.

While this could mean that the game is still far from being complete, Scott offered a piece of good news by saying they will honor the original Kickstarter backer rewards at no added cost. "I can't know how frustrating this has been for the many fans of this game. But over the coming weeks we will be reaching out to make sure we have all the current information for each of you, so that rewards can be delivered properly as we make progress," he stated in the update.

Details about the resumed development of "Unsong Story: Tale of the Guardians" are still under wraps as well as the possible involvement of Matsuno with Little Orbit's project.