'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' First-Person Servers Now Live for All Modes

First-person servers are now available for all game modes of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" shortly after it was added to the solo and duo queues a week ago. The update is meant for players who want a more simulator-like gameplay instead of the standard third-person point of view.

While first-person POV has its advantages, particularly for veterans of games such "Call of Duty" and "Battlefield," it also comes with a few cons. Top among these is the narrowed-down view, with players no longer able to see around corners without exposing themselves. However, this can be easily remedied by making liberal use of the lean function which is set by default to Q and E.

The servers are now open for players worldwide, according to a Twitter post from developer Bluehole. Leaderboards will also be added at a later time.

Players, first-person only servers are now available in ALL game modes on NA, EU and ASIA servers. Leaderboards will be added later. pic.twitter.com/us8IuDJ6PP — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) August 10, 2017

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" also received its Week 20 update this week which comes with a few bugs fixes, optimizations tweaks and adjustments to the world and minimap, all of which are aimed at improving gameplay.

However, one bug that was welcomed by players was also swatted down by the update. The said bug that occasionally disabled voice chat on the Starting Island is now fixed. This means that players now have to mute others if they want to cancel out the barrage of bad audio flooding their headphones or speakers.

The major improvement from the update is that dead players can now view their still-living comrades' markers on both the world map and the minimap. This allows a sort of coaching from beyond the grave, which was previously not available due to the markers being available to players still in the game and shows those who are already dead.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on Windows PC via Steam and is expected to debut on the Xbox One soon.