'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Microtransaction Announcement Angers Fans

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently in hot water following the announcement that microtransactions are coming to the game.

Fans feel ripped off by the upcoming key and crate system and they are letting the world know it. Aside from the fact that it requires multiple crates to dress up one character, the announcement reneges on developer Bluehole's promise not to release paid cosmetics until after it leaves Early Access on Steam.

Three crates are set to be released in next month's update, each containing different cosmetic items based on the film "Battle Royale." Two of the chests will be free but the third, the Gamescom Invitational Crate, requires a key purchased with real-life money to be opened.

Players must use battle points to buy the crate and then purchase a key for $2.50 to access its contents. Because the crates only contain one item, players need to spend at least $10 for a full four-piece outfit — even more, if they are unlucky enough to receive duplicates.

The revenue from the microtransactions will be used to fund the planned tournament for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" at this year's Gamescom. Bluehole added that any leftovers will be donated to charity.

The key and crate system being used to raise money for the prize pool is probably Bluehole's way of testing its in-game microtransaction system.

In an interview with Gamasutra, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene said he thinks the "skin economy is a good thing" but added that he would wait until the game leaves Early Access.

It appears that the backlash is merely an overreaction to something that is essentially a part of a game's beta phase, at least as far as analyst firm Newzoo's CEO Peter Warman is concerned.

"Soft launch to commercial launch is a seamless process nowadays," said Warman who went on to say that testing things such as microtransactions is an expected part of development.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on Windows PC via Steam.