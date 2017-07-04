'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Might Get Xbox One Release Later This Year

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is only three months old, but it's already generating massive revenue for its developers. And because of the game's concept, where players are pitted against one another in a "Hunger Games"- like battle to the death, executive producer Chang Han Kim teased the possibility of the game being available on the Xbox One later this year.

In an interview with VG247, Kim revealed that they're working on a cross-network gameplay between the PC and the Xbox One to allow players on both platforms to play together. He added that he's hopeful the game won't encounter any technical issues as it heads down that road.

There's one thing, however, that poses a big concern for the developers at this point, and that involves the game controls.

"When you consider the competitive side of the game, I do feel that there's a balance issue between controllers and keyboard and mouse. That's what's making it difficult for us to do right away," Kim said, adding, "If we're going to allow players to use controllers we need to have the aim assist added in and things like that."

In terms of controls, PC users will have a big advantage compared to Xbox One players. Even with the aim assists, the chances of a controller user winning against someone using a mouse and keyboard are slim.

Meanwhile, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has already amassed $100 million revenue from its 4 million players. Cheating in a game this massive and popular isn't unusual, but it's something developers aren't tolerating, as has been evident in "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" actions against such players.

According to Kotaku, the developer has banned more than 25,000 players that used cheats that allowed them to see through walls and use aimbots that snap their crosshair directly at targets.