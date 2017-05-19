'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: Anti-cheating measures added in latest Week 8 patch; two new maps to be released

Cheaters will now have a hard time getting their way around "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Facebook/playbattlegroundsPromotional image for the online survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Following a one-week break, developer Bluehole has resumed the game's weekly patches. The Week 8 patch was released on Tuesday, which includes bug fixes and anti-cheating measures to improve the overall game.

According to Express, players can no longer remove the in-game foliage by changing values in the .ini file. Some gamers do this to keep opponents from finding cover during matches. Additionally, Bluehole has addressed the popular "lag switch" cheat. Players will now be locked when the ping goes over a specific value. This method was usually used to create an artificial lag that makes players more difficult to get hit.

For those unaware, the lag switch is a device that overloads a network to increase the ping way higher than the acceptable value. The player who uses it makes him/her impossible to get hit, giving him/her a great advantage every time.

PCGamesN notes that Bluehole is also working on two new maps that will be released in the near future. Set on an island in the Adriatic Sea, the first map, which measures 8x8 km, features thick forests on the north side and a Mediterranean coastline on the south. Snow-capped mountains can be found in the middle. Different architectures can also be seen in the location.

The second map is a smaller version, at 4x4 km. Once filled with lush greens, it is now a desert city after being ruined by war and buried by massive sandstorm. Small villages and slums can be seen beside the hills. A canyon with a river appears in the area as well.

Developed and published by Bluehole Inc., "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is exclusively available for PC. The game is on Steam early access for $29.99.