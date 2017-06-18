'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Bluehole Adds New Zombie Mode Ahead of Game's Xbox One Launch

Bluehole will be releasing a new zombie mode for the hit survival game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Facebook/playbattlegroundsPromotional image for the online survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

According to reports, the zombies will be introduced in a separate game mode and will not be part of the core solos, duos or squads. Bluehole has yet to clarify how it will be implemented, but it has been confirmed that the idea stemmed from the PUBG Partners community custom games.

Many fans appreciate how the dev team listens to the community wishlist, particularly after Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene promised gamers that mod support will eventually become available. It does not come as a surprise, though, since he started out in the industry as a popular modder as well.

Aside from the Zombies v Humans game mode, the developer is set to unveil new maps, vehicles and more interesting items. One of the two maps is set on an island located at the Adriatic Sea. Featured in the diverse location are thick forests in the nothern part, with snow-capped mountains in the middle and Mediterranean coasts in the south.

It has an 8 x 8 kilometer size and players can expect to see a wide range of different architecture, depending on where each character is dropped. The other map is a smaller one with its 4 x 4kilometer size. Since the location is a desert city, it includes hillside slums, canyons and small villages that have been abandoned after being buried by sand.

While waiting for more additional content, fans can focus on other major changes in the survival game, including a replay system and a climbing and vaulting mechanic. "Battlegrounds" is heading to Xbox One consoles soon, along with improvements on its Xbox One X version.

Developed and published by Bluehole, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available as an Early Access game for PC.