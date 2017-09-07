'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Bluehole Reaches New Milestone With Multiplayer

Facebook/playbattlegrounds/ "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is still gaining followers months after its release.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is raking on the stats as it once again bags another milestone several months after its Early Access release.

According to PC Gamer, Bluehole's multiplayer online battle royale video game has sold over ten million copies since its launch in March of this year. "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has reportedly sold average of 60,606 copies per day and that is quite an achievement, considering how it started as a mod. It has also beaten Valve Corporation's multiplayers "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and "Dota 2" when it comes to player count in Steam. According to a press release, the game's peak concurrent users reached over 970,000 during the PUBG Invitational at Gamescom 2017.

With PUBG's new vaulting animations and exciting new map, it continues to be a hit to players looking for a thrill in their regular multiplayer. Already, other developers are starting to craft their own version of the game due to its popularity in the gaming community. "GTA Online" now has its PUBG-style mode called "Motor Wars," but based on PC Gamer's review, it is not as good as the original.

Meanwhile, Bluehole has addressed the "away from keyboard" (AFK) farming that is happening in PUBG. In an interview during PAX West, producer Chang-Han Kim said they are aware of the situation and are already looking into it.

"We know that the portion of players that are AFKing.. isn't that high as of now, but we do want to create a tool or vehicles to prevent players from just trying to earn BP [Battle Points] and not playing the game. It could be us just adjusting the balance of BPs being earnt after each game or just from a structure point of view, preventing AFKs as a whole. We haven't full decided on a direction for that yet," the executive said.

AFK farming is said to be quite easy to do in the multiplayer. The Battle Points that players earn can be spent on in-game items to sell on the marketplace. Kim promised that they have experience in dealing with farming bots in MMOs and that they would find a solution for it soon enough.