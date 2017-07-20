'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Brendan Greene Bans Dr. DisRespect Because of Violence

Facebook/playbattlegrounds "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" creator Brendan Greene bans a Twitch streamer.

Developed by Bluehole, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has banned a popular streamer for an unacceptable act of violence. Considering the fact that the main premise of the game lies along the lines of survival of the fittest and every man for himself, the decision of PlayerUnknown, also known as Brendan Greene, sparked a social media war with the banned streamer under the handle of Dr. DisRespect.

According to reports, Dr. DisRespect is banned from the game after he made the decision to kill his own teammate. Although the shooting was purely for laughs because there was no room for four players to be on a single motorcycle, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has a strict policy against killing their own teammates. Apparently, Greene believes that violence should only be done in the context of the game.

Greene also took to Twitter to explain his decision to ban the streamer, saying that using violence to resolve a disagreement "is just wrong." This response was in the context of how Dr. DisRespect engaged him on the social media platform and threatened to kick Greene in the chest for his decision to ban the streamer. Greene also shared that violent threats should be taken seriously as they could end up harming another person anyway.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" actually functions on the premise that in order to survive the game, one must do everything according to what will benefit them the most. Greene will understandably be criticized for his decision, but fans also understand that there was something innately wrong with Dr. DisRespect's actions, especially on the social media platform.

Currently, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been a gold mine for the developers as it has sold over 2 million copies after the five weeks of Steam's Early Access. Developers are still reportedly continuing to improve the game title despite the incident and are looking to be the best Battle Royale-esque video game in the community.