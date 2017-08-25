'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Desert Map Revealed, Game Hits 8 Million Sales

(Photo: Facebook/playbattlegrounds) Featured is a promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The desert map for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been officially revealed.

During his Gamescom keynote on Wednesday, game director Brendan Greene finally unveiled a first look image showcasing the game's desert map. Reports point out that the rundown city seems like a sniper's heaven, given its high-rise buildings and abandoned streets.

Seen in the distance are cliffs that make the city look even more like a deadly arena instead of a typical desert. Whether players can climb those cliffs remains to be seen, but it might be possible since the game already allows climbing up mountains.

Additionally, Greene announced over the weekend that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has now sold more than 8 million copies. This does not come as a huge surprise, considering how the game has been performing since its Early Access release. Just a few weeks ago, Bluehole also released a new update for the game, which introduces FPS-only servers and Xbox controller support.

The game is slated to launch on the Xbox Preview Program later this year, with Microsoft serving as the publisher. The publishing deal aims to help accelerate the game's development while still giving Bluehole complete control over the creative side of things.

"Our goal is to deliver the best Battle Royale experience to a global audience and our partnership with Microsoft will allow us to do just that," said Bluehole VP Chang Han Kim in a press release. "This partnership with Microsoft will accelerate the development and delivery of PUBG to console players around the world as we utilize their vast resources and impressive technical, sales and marketing expertise," he went on to say.

Developed by Bluehole, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for PC. An exact release date for the Xbox One version, which hits the shelves before this year ends, has yet to be announced.