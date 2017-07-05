'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Developers Release New Desert Maps

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds official website "PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds" maps in development

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) saw through a lot of new games to anticipate and consoles to experience. Nintendo made a notable comeback during the annual convention, but it is the only one who deserves the spotlight. "PlayerUnkonwn's Battlegrounds" gained a lot of attention, which skyrocketed the sales even before the anticipated release. Indeed, the screenshots of the new desert map of the game will only serve to keep the hype up for the gaming community.

However, everyone knows that the game's developers have been working on the new maps for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" for a while now. The sketches have been previously revealed, but no one knew when they would get to see the final result of all the planning. After weeks of waiting, fans are finally treated to a first look of the new desert maps as the developers took to Twitter to release the work-in-progress previews of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The concept and the visuals are built according to the instruction of terrain artist Shawn Wiederhoeft.

"He used to work on Call of Duty: Ghosts and We Happy Few as an environmental artist," Game designer Brendan Greene told Polygon. "He did the military base [on Battlegrounds' original map]. So we wanted to get more artists to get up and working [on the new maps] and working in South Korea can be a challenge for some of them. So we're setting up an office in Madison, Wisconsin so we can employ artists from Montreal and places like that and get them to move down."

The desert map for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be considerably smaller than that of the title's original release, which is set in Eastern Europe. This time, the game will feature a mixed urban environment inspired by the streets of Peru.

There is no word yet as to when the release of the upcoming maps for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be.