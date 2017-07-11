'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Facebook Scores Exclusive Deal to Live Stream Content

Facebook has signed an exclusive deal with the makers of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" to live stream the game's content on the social media platform.

Developed and published by Bluehole, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is an online multiplayer battle royal video game where players try to survive similar to the mechanics of the "Hunger Games" films.

In "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," as many as 100 players parachute onto a secluded island where each of them will collect weapons and equipment to use in killing the 99 other players in the battle arena. As the number of players decreases, the island will be restricted to a small portion, forcing the gamers to face each other.

In an interview with Polygon, Leo Olebe, director of global games partnerships for Facebook, said that they loved playing "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" in their office when it first came out.

"You might spend 20 minutes hiding behind a rock just to get shot in the head. But it's just such a blast. ... Just like everybody else, we fell in love with it," he said.

Olebe also said that they liked the game so much that they decided to form a partnership with Bluehole.

"We reached out [to the developer, Bluehole] and said, 'Hey is there something cool that we can do together?'" he added.

Facebook's live streaming of content for "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" begun last July 10. The live post invited gamers to join the "PUBG" Community Games to interact with other members and as well get a chance to win giveaways.

This isn't the first time Facebook has made a deal to live stream content from video games. The social network giant previously integrated with companies like NVIDIA and Blizzard. Olebe said that through the live streaming of game content, they are able to enhance gaming experience in relation to Facebook.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.