'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Release Date Delay News: Game's Full Release to Come Later Than Initially Announced

PlayerUnknown/Twitter 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new desert map

Bluehole Studio confirmed a few days ago that the full release of "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" will come a bit later than initially announced. The survival shooter game that has sold very quickly on Steam's Early Access Program will exit it by the end of October and will see its full launch before the fourth quarter of the year closes.

In a recent blog post, "Battlegrounds" creator Brendan Greene said that limiting the launch window to a specific month might prevent them from producing a fully featured game and might only lead to the disappointment of fans if they fail to meet the promised deadline.

"So, we have decided that we are going to push the full launch back a bit from the initial six-month timeframe, but want to assure you that we are still planning a full release before the end of Q4 2017," he said.

Prior to this statement, Greene said in many of his past interviews that the game would be out of Early Access six months after its initial unveiling.

Since "Battlegrounds" was announced in late March, the gaming community expected the shooter to exit Early Access sometime in September. With Greene's recent statement, however, fans should now look forward to its full release around three months later, which does not seem so bad especially when the new content that Greene and his team have in store is considered. Shortly after its announcement, Bluehole Studio said it would continue to give weekly and monthly updates until the title's full launch to ensure that the game that will be released will be the best version possible.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Greene meant that the game will be released by the end of this calendar year or the financial year of 2017. If it is the former, then the full release will come around December. But if it is the latter, that would mean the game will be available around March 2018.