'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Sales Hits Seven Million

Facebook/playbattlegrounds 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' will be released later this year.

It did not take long for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" to achieve a milestone. The game was only released on Steam's Early Access earlier this year, but it has already reached a sales peak.

According to SteamSpy, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has already sold more than seven million copies since it was released in March 2017. As of writing, it has managed to sell 7,144,912 copies--and that is only on PC.

The feat is certainly admirable, especially considering the fact that the game is not even finished yet. It is set to be released in its completed form later this year.

For those who are unaware, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is a multiplayer online battle royale video game developed by Bluehole. The game is directed by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene and produced by Chang-han Kim. The Unreal Engine 4 was used to make the game.

Bluehole recently revealed that updates and patches will be dropping more occasionally until the game's official launch later this year. This much was announced by the company via the Steam forums.

"Today we are changing our patch and update schedule to improve how we work on the game, as well as set realistic expectations for players," the announcement read. "Until the official release of the game, we will not have our scheduled weekly or monthly patches rolling out as often as before. We've found internally that being rushed to finish certain features, and having shorter QA test time between pushing updates caused more issues than it solved in regards to maintaining a high standard of quality."

However, Bluehole also assured fans that necessary patches will still be rolled out when the situation calls for it. Additionally, the announcement revealed that development remains on schedule and that the game will still be released on time.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is scheduled to be released before the year ends.