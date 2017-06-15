'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update: New Mode Featuring Player-Controlled Zombies Coming Soon

The hugely popular survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be getting a new zombie game mode. Alongside the announcement was a sneak peak of the upcoming feature.

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for the online survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

With the main focus of game developer Bluehole being optimization, the upcoming feature comes as a surprise. Given that the main game is already an exciting one, nobody expected a horde of undead suddenly making their way to the game.

Inspired by @PUBGpartners on @Twitch, zombies are coming to PUBG. There's no ETA yet but here's a sneak peek. #PUBGxE3 pic.twitter.com/IKKAZnl4Ml — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) June 13, 2017

However, the developers made it clear that the zombies will be a separate mode from the base game. In addition, the zombies will be player-controlled, heavily reminiscent of Valve's "Left 4 Dead" franchise.

ICYMI: As noted by our VP | Exec Producer earlier, the new anims are not for the "base" game mode. We'll continue to focus on optimization. https://t.co/L8J7xNVeof — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) June 13, 2017

Other than that, much has been revealed regarding the new "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" update, not even its release date. However, players can glean a few bits of information from the short trailer Bluehole graciously included in the announcement.

First and foremost, the zombies appear to outnumber the players during the game. Given that they don't have the ability to carry, let alone, use weapons, they will probably rely on strength in numbers to overwhelm the human players. Expect zombies to be a little tougher than average to soak up all that gunfire as they close the distance between them and their meal.

The trailer also appears to show zombies jumping incredible heights, which hint that undead players will have a few abilities at their disposal. So, for those who rely on camping to win the game, it might be best to start exploring.

The addition of weather effects such as rain and fog, as well as climbing and vaulting, will add more options for the players to find inventive ways to kill each other. However, this also could be setting the stage for when the game unleashes its zombie update.

There is currently no set date for the updates for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." However, it might be a safe bet to expect them later this year.