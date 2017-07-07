'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update News: Desert Map Preview

PlayerUnknown/Twitter 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new desert map

Those who have been closely following "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" know that Bluehole Studio currently has two maps in development. Now they are proudly showing off the new Desert Map they have been working on and it is so good.

The currently unnamed arena is reportedly based in Peru and is probably based on the Atacama Desert. Sandstorms will be among the main features of this map which certainly gives it an air of authenticity since Atacama famously went through half a millennium without a single drop of rain.

Bluehole took to Twitter and showcased new images of the map for all their fans to see. It certainly has more of a Tex-Mex or Favella feel rather than a Peruvian motif with shacks and old vehicles sparsely populated by cactuses.

I'm at our new @PUBATTLEGROUNDS office in Madison today. The team is working on our desert map. Here's a WIP preview of this new location... pic.twitter.com/ReLbsvwv9A — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) July 3, 2017

Prior to the social media unveiling of the new "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" Desert Map, fans only saw conceptual sketches of the planned updates. During this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo that PlayerUnknown himself Brendan Greene talked about their new Madison office built around terrain artist Shawn Wiederhoeft.

Wiederhoeft previously worked as environment artist on "Call of Duty: Ghosts" as well as the military base from the original map. Greene says they want more artists to be working on new maps and moving their office in South Korea to Wisconsin and hiring staff from Montreal should do the trick.

Aside from the map, Bluehole also showcased a new weapon at this year's E3, the short-to-medium range OTS rifle. With improved traversal animations, more weather effects, and mod support to be implemented later down the line, "PUB" could become the next "Half Life."

A Snowy Map is also currently in the works and will probably be unveiled in the next few months. There is currently no set release date for the maps but fans can expect to hear from Bluehole soon.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on PC and Xbox One.