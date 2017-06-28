'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update News: Upcoming Patch to Balance Loot Drops

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be getting a new patch that will drastically change the way loot is distributed in-game. The highly popular battle royale survival game has already sold over 4 million copies despite being unfinished.

Facebook/playbattlegroundsPromotional image for the online survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Due to a bug in the game, some items were spawning more or less frequently than intended. The new patch is designed to remedy this as well as improve balance overall.

Taking to the Steam Community boards, PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, outlined the changes that will be coming to the game. Greene described the update as "the first real pass" at tweaking the loot balance and will probably the first of many as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" continues its Early Access period.

The developer also highlighted that not all items will be affected by the update. Greene explained that a bug was causing some items to spawn too much or too little for their respective tiers.

The SCAR-L and the UMP will receive a decrease while the UZI will have an increase in spawn rate to better reflect their respective tier. The spawn rate of Level 1 helmets and vests will also be fixed so that both equipments now spawn at an equal rate.

And while not-bug related, Bluehole also wants to improve on the looting experience for items that have received a lot of user feedback. A new weapon, the Groza assault rifle, will be included in care packages, along with a chance to receive AR and SR silencers.

The VSS, however, will no longer be available in care packages but will still spawn in the map. A pistol with full auto capabilities, the P18C, was also added in the world spawn.

It was announced at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be coming to the Xbox One. But for now, the game is exclusive to the PC via Steam.