'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update Release Moved to Aug. 3

To the dismay of millions of players, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was unable to launch its latest updated due to server issues. The said issues have been causing players to lose connection to the game. In response to this, Bluehole initiated emergency maintenance. As a result of the recent problems, the "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" update release has been postponed to Aug. 3.

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional picture for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

On Twitter, Bluehole announced that they need more time to sort things out. "Due to the client crash issue we are dealing [with] in the internal build, we need to push the monthly update by 1 week," the studio wrote, GameSpot reported.

The upcoming update will roll out first-person-only servers. For now, the game can be played on both first- and third-person modes and players are allowed to switch between them freely. Having the first-person-only servers ensures that players are on equal footing since, unlike the third-person servers, they won't be able to adjust the camera to see over covers and turns.

The first-person-only servers will be available in North America first and then in Europe. Other regions will get their hands on the updates in the following days.

"We will use data from these modes to further polish the system and then expand it further," Bluehold said in a statement.

Meanwhile, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" remains as one of the fastest growing games at present. According to Steam Spy, the game has sold 5 million copies. The game has surpassed GTA on Steam's list of games with the highest concurrent players. According to CNBC, the game has generated over $100 million sales for Bluehole.

Due to its growing population, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has become more stringent with its rules to make sure everyone equally enjoys the game. Recently, a steamer named Dr. DisRespect was temporarily banned from the game after he killed his teammates, which violates the game's policy against killing teammates.