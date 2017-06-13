'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Xbox One Release Date News: PC Game Coming to Microsoft Console This Year

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be coming to the Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles this year. This was announced during Microsoft's press briefing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for the online survival game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The "Hunger Games" inspired shooter already made its debut on the Windows PC where it currently remains in Early Access. So far, the PC version has already reached three million players. That number is expected to increase with the title's console release.

There have been rumors suggesting that the game will also come to the PlayStation 4. However, that might arrive at a later date if the developers decide to do it.

For now, players will have to enjoy the game on the PC and later, the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Those who opt to play on the Xbox One X will have the added benefit of playing it in native 4K resolution as well as will full high dynamic range (HDR) support.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was unveiled by none other than PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene. The game director appeared on stage to announce the title's arrival to the Xbox One during Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing.

Director of ID@Xbox Chris Charla said that they are excited to work with developer Bluehole to bring the title to the Xbox community. Charla also revealed that they themselves play the game and are happy to see its popularity skyrocket.

The shooter centers on a "last man standing" premise where players scavenge for supplies within an eight-by-eight kilometer island and fight it out in a free-for-all battle royal. The game is currently popular on Steam with a highly dedicated fanbase.

The game is one of the last games Microsoft announced during its time on E3 2017. Be sure to watch out for more details regarding all the major game announcements in the coming months.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is set to be released later this year.