'PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds' News: Why play It Instead of 'Dota 2'?

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional picture for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Developed by Bluehole Studio Inc., "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been on the gaming community's radar for a while now. With news of its successful release and positive reviews circulating, it seems that the critics were not joking when they said that it might just be one of the top grossing games that the current generation will enjoy. Recent reports have revealed that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has finally beat game developers Valve's "Dota 2" as they briefly topped the chart on the most number of players online at the same time on Steam.

According to reports, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" had a total of 877,844 players online compared to the 838,519 players of "Dota 2." The developer and the community's achievement has garnered the attention of new fans, which is probably why they have finally joined the ranks of "Dota 2" and "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." Although the achievement is definitely something to write down in history, it also looks like it came with consequences as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" suffered downed servers the following day.

Further reports also revealed why Bluehole Studio's most recent success is notable. Compared to "Dota 2," fans of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" had to pay to play. Considering that more than 800,000 people were online during the time when they topped the chart, this can only be an indication of the success that the developers are enjoying courtesy of the massive support they received from the gaming community. The game is classified under indie and it is definitely worth something when they outsold every major game title to be released this year.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been available on Steam Early Access since March. It is heavily inspired by "Battle Royale," and it is a game where players fight for their survival on the map, along with a hundred other competitors.