PlayStation 4 5.0 Firmware Update: Sony Urges Patrons to Register for Beta Trial

Sony is currently accepting application for its PlayStation 4 firmware update 5.0. It will take place next month.

playstation.com The latest addition to Sony's PlayStation lineup called the PlayStation 4 Pro, which will be followed by the PlayStation 5

The tech giant is gearing up to upgrade the console's software. With that in mind, the company needs the help of its patrons. Sony encourages PlayStation 4 owners to register as early as today. On the other hand, the registration does not guarantee users a spot during the day of the Beta trial.

Prospective participants must agree to PlayStation's System Software Beta Agreement. Those who make it to the trail may be asked to participate in a survey, which is crucial to the next firmware update, as the company takes note of feedback from its patrons.

How will participants know that they have been selected for the Beta trial?

An email will be sent to participants who have nagged a spot as well as a voucher code. Hence, PlayStation 4 owners must indicate a valid email address to ensure the voucher.

The latest firmware update was 4.50, which includes support for external hard drives, a boost mode, and even custom wallpapers. The PlayStation team have kept mum about their plans for the upcoming upgrade, but several theories have already been circulating.

Rumor has it the PlayStation Firmware update 5.0 will allow users to customize their console names. To note, this has been one highly anticipated upgrade, one which PlayStation has not delivered despite gamers' clamor for it.

Another outrageous claim, which is most likely inspired from the Xbox 360 games' backward compatibility with the Xbox One, suggests that Sony will give PlayStation 4 consoles the capability to support PlayStation One classic titles.

Other rumors indicate a PlayStation Store wish list and a customization option to remove items from the library.

Sony has not confirmed the latest clams; hence, tech junkies should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out soon.