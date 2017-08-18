PlayStation 4 5.0 System Update Features: Customized Family System, Better Messaging Feature Revealed

playstation.com The new Family on PlayStation Network that will be introduced through the PlayStation 4 5.0 System Update

The new features of the PlayStation 4 5.0 system update has been finally revealed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced that the beta for the 5.0 system update was already rolled out for those who were picked to join the beta program. But those who were not qualified were also informed about what they can expect once the new update goes live.

One of the new features that will soon arrive on PlayStation 4 is the Family on PlayStation Network system. It will reportedly provide a better option for families with PlayStation 4 since it will allow them to set up PSN accounts for kids with customized parental control settings.

According to the blog post, the new Family on PlayStation Network system will let multiple adults to be included as part of a single family. The designated Family Manager will also have the chance to promote another qualified adult within the family to be labeled as a Parent/Guardian that can customize parental control levels of children's accounts in their family.

The new update will also replace the current Favorite Groups tab with a new Custom Lists tab in the Friends management option. This will reportedly make it easier for users to manage their friends' list and access specific groups with less difficulty.

Meanwhile, the new update will allow PlayStation 4 users to link the community that they own to their broadcast. This will make it easier for the members of the community page to check out the broadcast in just one click.

The upcoming update also reportedly comes with several messages improvements, including the ones that will be shared on social networking sites likes Facebook and Twitter through PlayStation Music. "If your friends are on PS4, they can listen to the track right inside the message by booting up Quick Menu, and if they're on their mobile device, they can jump directly to the Spotify app from the PS Messages app to check out the song," Sony stated.

However, Sony has yet to announce the official release date of the PlayStation 4 update 5.0 for those who are not included in the beta program.