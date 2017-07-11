PlayStation 4 Exclusives Now Playable on Windows PC via PS Now

A number of PlayStation 4 exclusive titles are now playable on the Windows PC. Game streaming service PlayStation Now has started offering titles on the said platform, some of which were previously exclusive to Sony's console.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony Playstation 4 on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2014.

More than 50 games are now available for PC gamers to enjoy via the service and this number is expected to rise. Sony's gaming equivalent of Netflix has been available for almost a year to PC as well as PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita, which allowed gamers to stream games from its collection.

In the past, PC gamers were limited to last-generation PlayStation 3 titles. These also included console-exclusive titles which was understandable given the console having been supplanted by a newer console.

Starting this week, however, Sony has begun expanding the game streaming service's coverage to include latest-generation games. Many were surprised to see the likes of "Killzone Shadow Fall" and "Alienation" among the new additions given their status as console-exclusive titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe's junior product manager, Ben Thorpe, announced the new additions in a blog post. This puts the current game library of PS Now to well over 400 games, 51 of them being latest-gen games.

This is certainly a way to make up for the console's lack of backward compatibility, something that fans were aching to get but was subsequently scrapped. However, the inclusion of exclusives could dilute Sony's profitability to some degree.

Console exclusives exist primarily to supplement console sales due to their exclusivity to a particular hardware. Making them available on other platforms makes them useless in that regard and makes them like any other game title.

Though this will probably not dent the PS4's huge sales numbers, it is still a worrying prospect for the console should it lose most of the exclusive titles.