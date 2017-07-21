PlayStation 4 Firmware Update 5.0 News: Sony Opens Sign-Ups for Beta Testers

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Sony is looking for beta testers for their next major update, firmware 5.0.

PlayStation will soon get another major update, firmware 5.0, but Sony is searching for beta testers to make sure everything works smoothly before rolling it out for everyone.

Sony made the announcement via their PlayStation blog. The next major update is going to be a big one, very much like its previous system update. PlayStation users can sign up to be a beta tester, but not everyone will be picked for the honor. After the enrollment process, users will have to wait to see if they get selected. Sony will contact the users who make it to the next round, which may involve a survey.

Users who are selected will receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta version of the next update. If picked, the beta testers will be able to get an early look at Sony's planned improvements and new features that will be available soon on the PlayStation 4. Beta testers can always switch back to their old software, should they wish to do so.

A minimum age of 18 years old is required to participate. Users will also need a stable internet connection and access to a Master Account. The beta testing will only be available to PlayStation users in Europe and North America.

In Sony's last major update, beta testers were able to try out features like external HDD support, custom wallpapers, Quick Menu refresh and many more. During the previous beta test, details about the software update were revealed through various reports. Right now, Sony is keeping details about the new update tightly under wraps, but it is likely that some will come out during the beta testing phase of firmware 5.0.

Interested participants can register now until early August, which is when beta testing will begin. An exact date was not announced.

