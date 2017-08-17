PlayStation 4 Pro Enhancements Made to 'F1 2017,' 'Agents of Mayhem' and 'Sine Mora EX'

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon Sony's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR headset (L-R) are displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2016.

PlayStation Pro players will be happy to know that enhancements have been made to three games, with one already available now.

The announcement was made via the European PlayStation blog. The three games that have been significantly elevated are "Sine Mora EX," "Agents of Mayhem" and "F1 2017."

The title already out now is "Sine Mora EX," which boasts a full English-language voice cast and many gameplay features. PS4 Pro players, though, can admire the increased pixel density. It now measures 3840 x 2160 and runs at 60 FPS. Controller response has also improved, with a smoother transition. Additionally, rendering quality has been upped.

Fans can also make use of the global scoreboards, which are new to the PS4 Pro version of "Sine Mora EX." There is also a new local co-op mode, which consists of its own separate boards.

On the other hand, technical improvements have been made to "Agents of Mayhem," which will be available on Aug. 18. It boasts a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is a significant enhancement. A great attention to detail was also paid, which means fans will be able to appreciate all the textures more. Anisotropic filtering has also been upped four fold.

Players will also notice improvements made on shadow quality, which have been tweaked to become more accurate and detailed. Like "Sine Mora EX," "Agents of Mayhem" will likewise run on 60 FPS now.

Finally, players can look forward to "F1 2017," a title from Codemaster. The game is set to arrive on Aug. 25. It also boasts a full 4K output with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 that will surely stand out on the PS4 Pro. There is also full support for high dynamic range. This means image quality has been drastically upgraded.

Like the two titles before it, the game runs at 60 FPS. With the PS4 Pro's GPU, "F1 2017" is sure to be an awe-inspiring visual. Other graphics-related improvements include better reflections and more accurate shadows.