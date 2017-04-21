PlayStation 4 Problems, Failures Due to Cockroaches?

While the PlayStation 4 (PS4) has been popular with gamers, it now appears to be a hit with household pests as well — cockroaches in particular. Repair shops have been encountering units infested by the critters on a regular basis since the console launched.

(Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC)A promotional photo of the PlayStation 4, with the PlayStation 4 console unit on its vertical stand, left, and DualShock 4 controller, right.

Console repair shops and establishments are doubling as pest controllers as they encounter cockroaches on a regular basis, as explained in a report by Kotaku. According to the article, the dark and heated interior of consoles, especially the PlayStation 4, provide the ideal space to harbor the vermin, which can easily find its way into the console.

Kotaku talked to a console repair shop that's not directly affiliated with Sony, located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The shop's management mentions the recurring problem that PlayStation 4 owners are running into when it comes to cockroaches in their devices. Patrick Che, co-founder of XCubicle, motions to a heap of garbage bags in their shop as he explains the repair issues they deal with on a daily basis.

"Those are bags full of roaches. Those are all dead by now," Che explained. The shop has run-ins with cockroaches in PlayStation 4 consoles that a $25 "roach fee" has been added as part of the repair service, as their personnel have to undertake the hazardous task of killing off and cleaning after the pests.

While the Xbox, as well as other household appliances like media centers and power supply units, also harbors the occasional vermin, the original PlayStation 4 has a design characteristic that makes it more susceptible to roach infestation. According to Kotaku, "The PS4's design accommodates roaches better than other consoles' because its ventilation grates are wider. Those vents are located at the bottom of the console, so roaches can get in with ease."

While this problem is more prevalent with the original PlayStation 4, the newer PlayStation Slim and the PlayStation 4 Pro is also affected, but less so than their predecessor, according to The Daily Mail.

Watch the video below as the propensity of PlayStation 4 units to be invaded by cockroaches is explained by a console repairman.