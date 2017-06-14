PlayStation 4 Sales News Update June 2017: More Than 60 Million Units Sold Since Launch

Sony has once again proven to be the best in the competition as they have revealed the impressive sales numbers of their latest PlayStation console.

REUTERS/Yuya ShinoMore than 60 million PlayStation 4 units have been sold since 2013.

USA Today has reported that this week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), before Sony unveiled their upcoming games to be released this year and in 2018, they announced that the company has already sold 60.4 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide since the console was launched in 2013. The last time they revealed their sales was back in January, when they hit 53.4 million.

In a statement, Andrew House, president and global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said: "We are very grateful for our fans and partners around the globe who have continued to support PS4.The PS4 platform is in its prime, with the industry's best lineup of exclusive and partner titles slated to release this year, taking full advantage of the power of the PS4 system."

As per their software sales, the Japanese tech giant revealed that they are also doing very well in this area. In fact, one of their most popular games, "Horizon: Zero Dawn" has already sold 487.8 million copies.

According to CNBC's report, Sony also revealed that they have 70 million monthly active users around the globe, and have 26.4 million paid subscribers for PlayStation Plus, which is a yearly subscription service that enables users to play alongside other players online and gives them access to a bunch of free games every month.

In other news, the North American PlayStation Store is offering huge discounts this week in the Best of E3 sale, in celebration of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The games being offered with discounted prices include popular titles, such as "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," "Battlefield 1," "Far Cry 4," "Final Fantasy XV," "Grand Theft Auto V," "Injustice Gods Among Us," "NBA 2K17," "Star Wars Battlefront," "The Witcher 3," "Titanfall 2," and many more.