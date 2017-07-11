PlayStation 5 News: New-Gen Gaming Console to Come Out in 2019?

playstation.com The latest addition to Sony's PlayStation lineup called the PlayStation 4 Pro, which will be followed by the PlayStation 5

After the development of the PlayStation 5 has been confirmed, speculations about the game console's possible release date have been going around online.

News about the development of the PlayStation 5 was first confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment America's president and CEO Shawn Layden in an interview with the German tech website called Golem. But during the interview, Layden reportedly gave a vague statement about the console's release date by saying that it might still take some time before it can be shipped to stores.

But in an interview with Gaming Bolt, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter believes that the next-generation gaming console platform will be released by 2019. He claims that it could come out as soon as the 4K TV market reaches at least half of the American homes or more than a quarter of households in the rest of the world.

"I think Sony has probably got the next console cycle nailed down already. I think, they already know what they got to do," Pachter also stated.

The analyst also claimed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 will be the best version of the Sony PlayStation gaming console yet based on its technical features. He also mentioned that the highly anticipated console will be faster compared to the current PlayStation 4 Pro launched in the worldwide market in November 2016.

On the other hand, he also claimed that it will still support all the games that will be released for the 4K resolution supporting console called PS4 Pro. "Will it play games that were made for the PlayStation 4 PRO? That's the question. I think it will. So I think they will build a console that will backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro," he stated.

Other details about the specs and features of the upcoming PlayStation 5 remain scarce, but it is expected to be announced sometime soon.