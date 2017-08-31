PlayStation 5 Release Date News: Next Iteration of Sony's Iconic Console Coming in 2018?

It has been four years since Sony released the PlayStation 4 which, alongside Microsoft's Xbox One, became the next stage of console development. But now, it is rumored that the next iteration of the iconic console, the PlayStation 5, is just around the corner.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony PlayStation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America president and CEO Shawn Layden has already confirmed that the console is in fact coming. However, he failed to mention when exactly, leading many fans to dig up the details on their own.

Layden was also mum regarding the console's specifications which is big deal considering Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One X, trumps the PlayStation 4 Pro in terms of raw power.

Currently, the estimated time of arrival for the PlayStation 5 is expected to be between early 2018 to an agonizingly futuristic 2020. However, fans need not worry as the console is definitely in the works.

With Sony yet to unveil their answer to the Xbox One X, let alone announcing if there will even be one, it is very likely that fans will see the highly anticipated console within the next two years.

Also, considering the time frame between the first four PlayStation consoles, each iteration was released roughly four years apart. At its earliest, fans can expect the console to be unveiled sometime between late 2018 to early 2019.

Not much is known in terms of the console's specifications. However, it is likely that they will be better than the Xbox One X, at least in some areas.

This will probably mean ditching the AMD processor in favor of NVIDIA's technology. And given the cost catastrophe that embroiled the PlayStation 3, it is also likely that it won't have any extra bells and whistles other than what it needs to play games — and play them good.

Be sure to keep an eye out during Sony's PlayStation Press Conference this September for clues regarding the PlayStation 5.