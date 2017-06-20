PlayStation 5 Rumors: Will Sony Release the New Gaming Console in 2018?

After Microsoft unveiled the upcoming Xbox One X at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, video gamers and gadget watchers are now waiting for Sony's move to announce the release of the rumored PlayStation 5.

Reuters / Kim Kyung HoonThe current line of PlayStation 4 Pro displayed at the 2016 Tokyo Game Show in Chiba

According to reports, the Japanese gaming studio is expected to come up with the next-generation PlayStation console to compete with the upcoming device from Microsoft that is claimed to be "the world's most powerful console."

Reports claim that the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 will be better than the upcoming Xbox One X since the former will be built with over 10 teraflops of graphical power compared to the latter's six teraflops.

The rumored PlayStation 5 is also expected to be powered by AMD chipsets just like the current PlayStation 4 and the soon-to-be-released Xbox One X, and will come with a native 4K and virtual reality (VR) headset support as well.

While details about the actual specs of PlayStation 5 remain under wraps, rumors claim that the upcoming Sony gaming console will be released in the second half of 2018. However, Strategy Analytics' director of digital media strategies Michael Goodman told We Write Things that it is highly unlikely to see the device in the market next year since the company just released the PlayStation 4 Pro in November 2016.

"My original thought was that you're going on four year cycles, not two year cycles. I'm skeptical that they will launch a new console in 2018 after a two year time frame," Goodman stated. "I don't think it is going to move to a two year cycle. [Sony] still has to pay back R&D. I mean there is a lot of expense that went into building the Pro. Are you going to undercut that market before it has made money?"

Other details about the PlayStation 5 are expected to be revealed in the coming days.