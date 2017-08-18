PlayStation Experience 2017 News: Tickets Now on Sale; Will There Be More Info on 'The Last of Us Part 2'?

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016.

Sony has already announced details about this year's PlayStation Experience. Meanwhile, many fans wonder if they will see more of the anticipated sequel game "The Last of Us Part 2."

The PlayStation Experience 2017 happens on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets can now be purchased through PlayStation's official website. In Sony's announcement, attendees are advised to register and purchase tickets using their PS Now accounts.

As usual, the PlayStation Experience events are strictly for attendees 18 years old and above.

Meanwhile, Sony is also selling the limited Early Bird Tickets which will entitle fans to a cheaper ticket price plus exclusive access to a special event the night before the main program starts.

Those who will purchase the Early Bird Ticket will get "an invitation to a special event held on the evening of Friday, December 8th." In the said event, fans will "have a chance to get up-close and personal with game developers and PlayStation personalities."

Early Bird Tickets will cost $65 for the two-day program on Dec. 9-10 plus the special event on Dec. 8. Meanwhile, regular two-day tickets cost $75.

Also happening during the PlayStation Experience 2017 is this year's Capcom Cup. Fans can expect to witness a tournament for the "highest-level Street Fighter V competition in the world" on Dec. 10. The player who wins the event will go home with a $250,000 prize.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Experience has always been an anticipated event because it is like Sony's own version of the Electronic Entertainment Expo but dedicated for the best PlayStation games.

Last year, attendees of the PlayStation Experience were lucky to witness the first-ever announcement and trailer of "The Last of Us Part 2" — three years from the first game's release. The original game was extremely successful that its players have become very anxious with not hearing any news about a sequel, until the PlayStation Experience event in 2016.

Believe me, we're super excited to show you more of Ellie and Joel's 2nd journey, but right now it's Chloe and Nadine's time to shine. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 13, 2017

Fans were expecting to see more of the upcoming game sequel in the E3 2017 last June but Naughty Dog deemed it was better to let the game skip the said trade show so fans can focus on the "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

With that, many are extremely hopeful that the PlayStation Experience 2017 event is "The Last of Us Part 2's" time to take the centerstage.