PlayStation Flash Sale April 2017 News: 'The Last of Us Remastered,' 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,' 'Dishonored: Definitive Edition' on Sale

PlayStation owners are in for a wonderful surprise as a Flash Sale is currently ongoing. A lot of well-renowned titles are up for grabs with huge discounts, making it a treat worth hurrying for.

(Photo: "The Last of Us" official website) Promotional image for "The Last of Us".

In a blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment America Digital Games Business manager Brian Fujimoto has revealed an incredibly long list of games and movies that can be obtained with some of the sweetest deals ever. With a huge array to choose from, it's easy to get lost in the enticing promotion, although there are a few titles that stand out among the rest.

At the top of the list is Naughty Dog's action/adventure survival horror game, "The Last of Us Remastered." Earning a whopping 5 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation store and receiving overwhelming positive reviews from various critics, it is a $7.99 deal that must not be missed. It features Joel and Ellie's struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic United States vividly illustrated with enhanced graphics and crisp frame rate.

Another critically acclaimed Naughty Dog title on sale is the action-adventure game "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection." For $7.99 only, one can take advantage of all three amazing titles, namely "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune," "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves," and "Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception." The story revolves around Nathan's quest for unimaginable treasure unraveled in a captivating way.

Last but not the least is Arkane Studios' first-person stealth game, "Dishonored: Definitive Edition." Players follow Corvo Attano's exploits in discovering who framed him as he seeks revenge. For only $5.99, the game becomes available for download together with all additional contents.

There are more mouth-watering content that's currently on sale on the PlayStation store. For those interested, the deal is only going to be available until today, April 17, at 8 a.m. PT so rushing is definitely going to be important.