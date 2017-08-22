PlayStation Network Hacked; Database Might Be Compromised

Reuters/Thomas Peter A person plays a video game at a Sony Playstation in the Sony's flagship store in Berlin, April 27, 2011.

There has been a lot of online activity lately, what with the recent hack that Netflix and HBO had to face. Recents reports reveal that another company has been victimized, this time veering away from the usual networks to make use of the official PlayStation (PS) social media accounts. The hackers were apparently able to access the PlayStation Network (PSN) and they might have access to database information.

"We got only registration info [usernames, names, emails, etc.]. No, we are not going to release it. We are a security group; we will only send it to Sony to prove it. And no, Sony haven't contact us yet," the hacker group known as OurMine told Business Insider.

Although they claim that they are a security group, their official webpage indicates that they are an elite group of hackers. Their agenda includes hacking into a company's network, posting that they have their database information, and selling their security services for the sake of making sure that another group of hackers will not do what has been done to them.

Further reports indicate that Sony has deleted the tweets that the hackers sent out after gaining access, but the tech giant has yet to respond to the concerns of the users on PSN. Its official social media account is still responding to other questions or concerns, but Sony seems to be intent on keeping tight-lipped on the situation. As to how this will affect that privacy and security of its users, fans will have to wait for official word and information.

While waiting on updates, fans are urged to change their passwords and remove any sensitive or confidential information that their PSN accounts will allow them to remove. Hopefully, the incident will not turn out to be the massive cyberattack that PSN suffered back in 2011.