PlayStation Now Latest News: Sony Adds PlayStation 4 Titles to Game Streaming Service's Library

Sony has added PlayStation 4 titles to their PlayStation Now game streaming service, as the company announced on Thursday, July 6. Twenty PlayStation 4 games have been added to the PlayStation Now library this week, with more expected to come soon.

The company has announced the coming of PlayStation 4 games to the service in a post on their official PlayStation blog on Thursday, July 6. Brian Dunn, Senior Marketing Manager for the PlayStation Now service, also shared the news that with the new entries to their game streaming library, the service has gone past the 500 games mark.

PlayStation Now, before this announcement, was limited to just PlayStation 3 games. This new update adds current-gen titles to the selection for Sony's game streaming service.

PC gamers can now play PlayStation 4 titles including "God of War III Remastered," "Killzone Shadow Fall," "Saints Row IV: Re-Elected," "Resogun," and "Ultimate Street Fighter IV," as a few examples listed by Engadget.

Users new to the game streaming service can try PlayStation Now for free by signing up for a seven-day trial available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. New subscribers also get a discounted $10 rate for their first month as an introductory offer from Sony, as brought back by popular demand.

The $10 introductory offer is only available until Sept. 22. After that, regular rates run at about $20 per month. With a one-year subscription available for $100, users can avail the service for less than $9 per month as well.

Sony has made a couple of changes to their PlayStation 4 lineup for this month, according to Polygon. While the company has included "Guilty Gear Xrd Sign" and "Arcania Complete Tale" in their first announcement, Sony has since swapped out the two games for "Akiba's Beat" and "Ultra Street Fighter 4."

The video below shows the trailer announcing PlayStation 4 titles coming to the PlayStation Now game streaming service for the PC.