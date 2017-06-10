PlayStation Now News: 17 Popular Disney Titles Added to Game Streaming Service's Wide-Ranging Library

Since its launch, Sony's PlayStation Now game streaming service has continued to expand by adding more titles to its wide-ranging list of games. This month, it has expanded its library yet again through the inclusion of popular Disney titles in its archives, including those that were previously launched but never had the chance to catch the interest of gamers.

REUTERS/Benoit TessierVisitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016.

One of the most popular titles included in the lineup is the "Lego Pirates of the Caribbean," which is inspired by the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" film starring Johnny Depp but in Lego form. This game features puzzles that the whole family can enjoy and can take hours to complete.

Other Disney titles that have been recently added to the PlayStation Now library are the "Disney Universe," "Split Second," "Disney's Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two," "TRON: Evolution," "Toy Story Mania!" "Monkey Island: Special Edition," "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition," "Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)," "Brave," "Cars Race-O-Rama," "Phineas and Ferb, Across the Second Dimension," "Cars: Mater-National Championship," "Bolt," "G-Force," and "Ratatouille."

PlayStation Now is a game streaming service that allows gamers to access its huge and continuously-expanding library of games from cloud servers. Since it is based on PlayStation's cloud streaming technology, those who subscribe to the service are free to get access to its entire archive of games and play them without the need to download anything.

Currently, the service is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PC. While it is also available on other consoles like the PlayStation 3, Sony TV's, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation TV, services in these devices will only be available until August.

Gamers who have not tried the service yet may now give it a try as PlayStation Now currently offers a seven-day free trial. After the trial period, gamers can still enjoy the service for a very affordable monthly fee.