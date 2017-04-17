PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games: 'Drawn to Death,' 'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime' Lead the Pack

PlayStation Plus holders are getting a new batch of free games this month. The theme this time around is multiplayer games, whether local or online, thus bringing friends and strangers together.

(Photo: YouTube/PlayStation) PS Plus holders get a total of six games this month.

In a PlayStation blog post, James Hallahan from PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) announced a total of six games for April's lineup. With more choices, players are given different options that add to more fun-filled gaming and excitement.

First up is the PlayStation 4 (PS4)-exclusive third-person shooter game, "Drawn to Death." As the title implies, the game is very unique as it takes place in a high school kid's imagination brought to life on his notebook, making scribbles as the medium for illustration. With solo and multiplayer modes, it fits all types of players.

Another one is the colorful yet challenging world of "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime." It is a local multiplayer game that, despite its simple and understandable controls, will test the teamwork and communication between players. When everyone is in sync, it allows them to overcome any obstacles in space.

While the two highlighted games sound very interesting and all, unfortunately, Sony drew flak from its current lineup. There are those who say that it is very much lackluster with little to no variety, and a lot of players seem to agree with that sentiment.

The YouTube teaser had only over 3,000 likes and an overwhelming 17,000 dislikes as of this writing. This goes to show how the players aren't very ecstatic about the game offerings this month.

One of the biggest criticisms is "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," which Xbox Live Gold members got to download for free last February. The idea didn't sit well with most gamers, thus the hate.

Nonetheless, the two abovementioned games are joined by "Invizimals: the Lost Kingdom," "Alien Rage – Extended Edition," "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses 'n Chaos."