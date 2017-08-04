PlayStation Plus August 2017 Free Games List News: 'Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry' Leads This Month's Offers

PlayStation/Sony A promo image for the PlayStation Plus free games promo, featuring "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" and "Just Cause 3," for the month of August.

"Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" leads the highlights of this month's list of free titles for the PlayStation Plus free games promo. "Just Cause 3" is cause for celebration this August as well, with the game free this month for eligible subscribers.

"That's You!" — the party social quiz game from Wish Studios — is also available for the PlayStation Plus for those looking for a unique title that makes use of their Android or iOS devices to join the fun. The game is now free as an exclusive download for subscribers, as the Sony console's blog announced.

"Assassin's Creed, Freedom Cry" puts players beneath the hood of Adewale, as he seeks an end to the oppression of his people from the shadows of the assassins. PlayStation 4 players can embark on this standalone adventure, set after the story of "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag," this month for free with their PlayStation Plus subscription.

"Just Cause 3" comes back this August for PlayStation 4 players everywhere as Rico Rodriguez takes to the road once again in a free-form exploration adventure to free Medici from a ruthless dictator. Explosions and contrived means of travel rule the day, this time for free, as the game comes as a free download for PlayStation Plus account holders.

Other titles coming free this month include two puzzle titles for the PlayStation 3, as well. "Super Motherload" becomes a free download this month alongside "Snakeball" for the previous gen console as part of PlayStation Plus promos for August.

For PlayStation Vita players, "Downwell" and "Level 22" come as free parks for their PlayStation Plus accounts. "Downwell" also comes with a PlayStation 4 version as a cross-buy download along with its portable variant.

Lastly, the subscription service has started to offer $1 rentals of some of the biggest movie titles as part of its PlayStation Plus Summer Movies. With the PlayStation Video app, these rentals can also be consumed on mobile devices as well.

The video below introduces the titles now available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of August.