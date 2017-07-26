PlayStation Plus August 2017 Free Games List Rumors: Sony to Include 'Killzone Shadow Fall' in Lineup?

REUTERS/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Sony has yet to announce the PlayStation Plus free games list for August.

The month of July is almost over, which means PlayStation Plus members will soon have new games to play for free.

The August lineup for the PlayStation Plus free games has yet to be officially announced by Sony, though there have been some rumors and predictions going around online.

One of these is "Killzone Shadowfall," a game that PlayStation Japan already released.

"Killzone Shadow Fall" is a first-person shooter game developed by Guerrilla Games. It is the sixth overall installment in the "Killzone" series.

Another title that is rumored to be included in the August lineup is Infinite Fall's "Night in the Woods." For those who are unaware, "Night in the Woods" is a single-player adventure game that hit the market earlier this year in February. The game allows players to control a cat and explore Possum Springs. Since the game is based on narrative, certain choices players make influence the story.

The other titles rumored to be part of next month's free games are "Enter the Gungeon" and "The Escapists." The first one was developed by Dodge Roll and published by Devolver Digital. Set in the Gungeon, the story is about four adventurers who set out to search for a gun that will get rid of the past itself.

The second one, "The Escapists," is a strategy game developed by Mouldy Toof Studios. It adopts a top-down format and features pixelated graphics. Players control prisoners with the objective of escaping through the use of different mechanics.

Sony has not confirmed anything yet, though, so fans should take this with a grain of salt. The July lineup included "Until Dawn" and "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series" for the PlayStation 4, "Tokyo Jungle" and "Darkstalkers Resurrection" for the PlayStation 3 and "Element4l" and "Don't Die, Mr. Robot!" for the PS Vita.

