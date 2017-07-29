PlayStation Plus August 2017 Free Games Update News: 'Just Cause 3,' 'Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry' and More

(Photo: Avalanche Studios/Square Enix) The promotional image for "Just Cause 3," one of the PS Plus free games for the month of August

Sony has prepared an exciting lineup for the month of August for members of its PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) program. As usual, there will be two free games for each platform.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamers will first and foremost be getting the action-adventure, open-world Square Enix game "Just Cause 3," which was released in 2015.

In this PS Plus freebie for August, players will take on the role of Rico Rodriguez, who is tasked to save the Mediterranean republic of Medici after it was taken over by the brutal dictator General Di Ravello.

The hero has 400 square miles of freedom from sky to seabed and an impressive arsenal at his disposal to help him succeed in his mission. Explosions are a big thing too in "Just Cause 3."

The second PS Plus free game for PS4 players is "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry," a standalone installment in the action-packed franchise that follows the quest of ex-slave turned assassin Adewale as he works to provide the same freedom to the rest of the slaves and avenge them.

Gamers who rock the PlayStation 3 will get the indie co-op game "Super Motherload," a game set on Mars in an alternate Cold War era that has players working for the interplanetary mining operation, Solarus Corporation.

The second PS Plus August freebie for PS3 gamers is the funky, futuristic game "Snakeball," where players glide across the disco floor collecting balls and scoring goals.

As for the folks with the PlayStation Vita, they will have for free "Downwell," an action adventure game by Moppin where players will venture deep down a well in search of treasures. This game is available to crossbuy with PS4 as well.

PS Vita players will also get "Level 22" for free this August courtesy of the PS Plus program. This game prides itself to be the first stealth game set in the "merciless and frenetic world of work."

PS Plus members can download the titles for free beginning Aug. 1.